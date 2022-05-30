PBB seeks to amend constitution to allow recruitment of more youths

KUCHING (May 30): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will seek to amend its constitution towards facilitating the recruitment of more youths, particularly those aged between 18 and 28.

According to Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is PBB secretary-general, the proposal would be highlighted during the party’s triennial general meeting (TGM) next month.

“Those aged 18 and above are now automatically registered as voters.

“PBB needs to grab the opportunity to attract those aged 18 to 28 (into the party),” he told reporters during a press conference yesterday, held after PBB supreme council meeting chaired by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Bako here.

Nanta said although PBB did not have the latest number of young individuals having joined the party, he did notice an increase in new memberships comprising those aged between 18 and 28.

It is reported that the TGM will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from June 16 to 19 this year.

In this regard, Nanta said this conference would include a party election.

“All the 82 PBB branches across Sarawak have already conducted their respective TGMs, and we have received many motions from all 82 branches.

“Among the most significant motions is calling for the party’s top posts to not be challenged,” he said.

In responding to a question about new faces being featured at branch-level elections, Nanta said he had neither any figure nor percentage in that regard.

“It seems that most of the branches are still led by veteran leaders, but there are some new faces – we do give opportunities to the young people, aged 18 and above,” he added.