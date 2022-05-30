Poser over trimming of back lane weeds

SIBU (May 30): Overgrown weeds at back lanes here are becoming a common sight around the town.

One such example is an overgrown plant at the back lane of Jalan Tunku Osman which is causing an eyesore.

A businessman operating nearby enquired with The Borneo Post as to whose responsibility it was to trim the plant.

“Is the owner of the shop house responsible to trim the plant, or does the responsibility fall on Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)?” he asked.

The businessman, who preferred anonymity, said some of these plants were even sprouting out next to signboards, hence blocking the view of motorists.

He hopes SMC will look into this matter.