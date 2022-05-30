Sarawak records 304 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 21

KUCHING (May 30): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases showed a slight increase in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 21 with 304 cases compared to the 295 in Epid Week 20, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its weekly report, the committee said of the 304 cases, 296 were either asymptomatic or exhibited mild symptoms.

“There were also two deaths recorded in Epid Week 21, with one each in Kuching and Limbang,” the committee said.

On the breakdown of cases by district, Kuching remained on top with 119 cases followed by Sibu (53), Miri (37), Bintulu (21), Samarahan (13) and Serian (12).

“Limbang recorded seven cases, Lawas (5), Sarikei (4); while Mukah, Betong and Saratok each recorded three cases each,” it said.

Dalat, Bau, Simunjan, Lundu, Subis, Sri Aman, Daro, Selangau districts recorded two cases each.

One case each was recorded in Pusa, Kanowit, Kapit, Tatau, Asajaya, Kabong, Tanjung Manis and Pakan.