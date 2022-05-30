Sarawak Rivers Board: Bakun Dam controlled water release from today to June 13

KUCHING (May 30): The Sarawak Rivers Board has urged for caution following the controlled water release operation at the Bakun Hydroelectric Dam implemented from today to June 13.

The board in a statement explained that the water release operation will be carried out to overcome the problem of lack of water supply in the Kapit Division.

People in Kapit, especially river route users and those involved in shipping activities at the downstream of the dam, are advised to be vigilant and take note of their safety while sailing or using the waters as the downstream area is expected to experience rising water levels.

According to the board, the water release also aims to ensure adequate water supply during the Gawai Day celebration, as well as the state-level celebration of His Majesty the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI birthday that is scheduled to take place in Kapit on June 5 and 6.

For more information and inquiries related to the matter, contact the 24-hour Sarawak Energy Berhad Customer Service Centre at 1-300-88-311.

For the record, Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Kapit Division on May 25 had issued a notice of low river water level to advise consumers to store enough water for daily needs.