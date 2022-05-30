SGH blood bank closes three days for Gawai from tomorrow

KUCHING (May 30): The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) will be closed for three days from tomorrow (May 31) for the Gawai Dayak holidays.

It will resume operations on Friday, opening from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

To ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock for needy patients daily, blood donors are encouraged to drop by the external blood donation campaigns that will be happening during this weekend.

On Saturday, the Blood Bank mobile team will be out to Summer Mall in Samarahan from 10am to 3pm for a campaign organised by Malaysia Red Crescent Stampin District.

On Sunday, there are two donation campaigns. One is happening at Kuching Buddhist Society from 9am to 1pm, the other will be at Ching Kwong Methodist Church, Jalan Noakes from 9am to 1pm.

In addition, as the following Monday is a public holiday, the mobile team will also be present at another campaign. This will be happening at Mydin Vista Tunku from 10am to 3pm.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amounts of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).