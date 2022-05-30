SUPP Batu Lintang reaches out to Kg Tabuan Dayak Paya fire victims

KUCHING (May 30): A Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branch leader hopes that the housing units applied by the fire victims of Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya would be made available soon.

SUPP Batu Lintang chairman Sih Hua Tong said his team had submitted the applications to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), which then informed them that the applications were being processed.

“The applications were made on behalf of the villagers, who had lost their houses in a fire that struck on May 7, 2022.

“We have not received any answer yet (from HDC) but we know that once all matters pertaining to the logistics and assistance have been finalised under HDC’s hire-purchase scheme (for the housing units), the villagers are ready to move.

“For the fire victims who are working, I am sure that they are qualified for the homes under HDC,” he told reporters when met after the distribution of Gawai Dayak food assistance to the villagers of Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya yesterday, where the ceremony took place at the residence of the headman, Ongom Gudi.

It is informed that under the HDC’s hire-purchase scheme, the fire victims would be allocated with flat units in the Demak Laut area.

On this, Sih said: “The important thing now is that we want to help them as they go through the recovery phase – those who are working can go back to work, and the children can go back to school.

“Additionally, we will help as much as possible by channelling food aid and other assistance, including those provided by the State Secretary’s Office, the Welfare Department, Kuching District Office, local NGOs (non-governmental organisations), JKKK (Village Security and Development Committee of) Green Road, All Saint’s Church Tabuan Dayak, as well as HDC,” he said.

In the incident early this month, three houses were destroyed by fire that struck Lorong 5 of Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya at around 9.30pm.

According to a report from the Fire and Rescue Department, the affected residents comprised four families, all of whom managed to flee to safety.

The victims, including six children aged between six months and 12, first took shelter at the All Saints Church’s hall, before being relocated to Kampung Stampin Baru community hall.

Now, the families are renting units in many places across the city.

Adding on, Sih appealed for public support to help the families during their tough times.

“Those wishing to lend a helping hand can go to SUPP Batu Lintang office at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce or call 082-411336, or call Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya headman Ongom Gudi on 0111-5819275,” he said.

The community leader for the JKKKs of Jalan Kedandi, Jalan Wan Alwi, Jalan Urat Mata and King’s Centre, Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang was with Sih yesterday, where they also gave away ‘bak chang’ (pork dumplings) to the families, in view of the upcoming ‘Dumpling Festival’.