Tiang: Health committee to focus on dengue, rabies, monkeypox

SIBU (May 30): The recently activated State Public Health Committee (SPHC) will focus on tackling issues related to dengue, rabies, including making preparations for any possibility of the monkeypox virus entering Sarawak, said its chairman Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II informed that the committee’s second meeting has been scheduled for July.

“We just had the first meeting on April 30 this year to reactivate the committee. I think this committee first started in early 2000.

“Will have a second meeting to look at rabies, prepare for monkeypox and dengue especially with the dry and hot weather approaching,” the Pelawan assemblyman said after distributing 200 dumplings to residents in Sentosa and nearby areas here yesterday.

Organised by Persatuan Masyarakat Kawasan Sentosa Sibu, the dumplings were contributed by Pelawan Service Centre.

Chairman of the association Lai Chiong Ann, who also spoke at the function, commended Tiang for being a capable and people-centric leader.

Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is the advisor of SPHC.