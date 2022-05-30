Uggah: Cause of Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room fire still under probe

KUCHING (May 30): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is still investigating the cause of fire that struck the server room in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here recently, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In this respect, he said discussions would be made with Bomba Sarawak over ways to minimise risks of fire breaking out in government buildings.

“It is very important to ensure that the fire risks are reduced,” said Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

On Thursday last week, a switch box in Wisma Bapa Malaysia’s server room, located on the third floor of the building, caught fire at about 7pm.

Firefighters were despatched to the scene, where the electricity supply had been disconnected to allow them enter the server room.

The flames were put out at 8.45pm.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the websites and other digital services under the Sarawak government, including the SPay app, had gone offline the following day.

Wisma Bapa Malaysia houses the offices of the state’s ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said only 38 out of 66 government buildings in Sarawak have been issued with Fire Certificate (FC).

He disclosed this during a press conference at the department’s state headquarters here today.

According to him, the other 28 buildings are still in the process of complying the criteria set by Bomba before any FC could be issued.

“We have issued notices to the rest (management of the non-FC buildings) to ensure that they comply with the requirements.

“We should do our best to prevent (any fire incident),” said Khirudin.

The press conference held after the launch of the ‘Gawai Dayak 2022 Fire Safety Awareness Campaign’ on Monday, where Uggah officiated at the event.