Curtain comes down on Kaamatan celebration

PENAMPANG (May 31): Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin yesterday officiated the closing ceremony of the state-level Kaamatan Festival 2022 celebration at the Sabah Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hall here.

At the ceremony, Tun Juhar performed the ‘mengomot’ or padi harvest ritual, and the ‘popoopi pa’ai doid tangkob’ or storing padi ritual, before beating a gong seven times to mark the closing of the festival.

Juhar and the guests of honour at the event such as Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also the chairman of the Kaamatan Festival main committee, then jointly sang the ‘Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan’ song along with the Keningau Teacher Education Institute choir.

Also present were Juhar’s wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

The Magavau ceremony or a thanksgiving ritual to the spirit of padi or Bambaazon was also held by the Sabah Bobolian Association.

The Kaamatan festival which is celebrated annually by the Kadazandusun community in May as thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest has become a joyous month long celebration for Sabahans from different backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Hajiji in his speech at the event said the racial unity in Sabah was an important asset that needed to be preserved and defended, especially for future generations.

He said apart from shaping the identity of its people, Sabah’s ethnic and cultural diversity as well as beautiful nature not only had contributed greatly to the state’s tourism sector but also the local economy in general.

In this regard, he said the state government had allocated RM9.5 million under the Sabah Budget 2022 to the Sabah Cultural Board and was in the midst of formulating a plan to bring the state’s culture to a higher level, including through digitalisation. – Bernama