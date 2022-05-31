Drug trafficking syndicate suspect detained in Tawau

TAWAU (May 31): A member of a drug trafficking syndicate was arrested for possessing seven kilograms of syabu worth RM258,948 here last week.

Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Husin said the 20-year-old Malaysian man was detained at Jalan Stephen Tan followimg a public tip-off.

Jasmin said a speaker box was seized from the suspect and found hidden inside were two packages of Chinese tea.

“Further examination found that the packages contained syabu weighing 2,036.41 grams,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Investigation on the suspect led to the discovery of another 5,156.9 grams of syabu packed in five plastic packets of Chinese tea at a house at Batu 3 Jalan Apas on the same day.

“The suspect and all the 7,193.31 grams of syabu were brought to the Tawau police headquarters for further investigation. He was remanded for seven days until June 1.

“The suspect has two criminal records and his urine was tested negative of Methamphetamine,” he said.

Jasmin added all the drugs were suspected to be brought into Sabah using courier services for the market in Tawau.

“The syabu can be supplied to about 35,000 addicts,” he said.

It was also found that the suspect was linked to a drug trafficking syndicate and the police were still investigating its identity.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty if convicted,” he said.