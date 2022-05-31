Gang robbery: Trio sentenced to 12 years, three strokes

KUCHING (May 31): Three men were each sentenced to 12 years in prison and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday for committing gang robbery two years ago.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad meted out the punishment against Mohamad Hasraimie, 30, Chai Cheng Weng, 24, and Tan Chia Wei, 34, during sentencing yesterday.

The three accused were convicted on May 12 this year under Section 395 of the Penal Code following a full trial.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping on conviction.

The offence was committed at around 11.35pm on Sept 7, 2020 at a flat near Jalan Ban Hock here.

Based on the facts of the case, the trio had gone to the flat looking for a man but was told by the man’s mother that he was not at home.

The mother, who is the complainant in the case, refused to open the door to the three accused, prompting one of them to use a broomstick to smash a window.

Another accused then kicked open the door and the trio forced their way inside the flat and entered the room of the complainant’s brother.

They left after taking a mobile phone and motorcycle helmet belonging to the complainant’s brother.

DPP Danial Muhamad Ali prosecuted.