Gawai signifies Dayak identity in Sarawak

Premier reminds all that institutionalisation of festival meant to become a point of unification of all members of community

KUCHING: The Gawai festival could become a platform for the exchange thoughts and opinions towards strengthening the unity and commitment of the Dayak community, as well as encouraging their active participation in the development of Sarawak.

In highlighting this in his Gawai Dayak 2022 message, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Gawai Dayak was institutionalised as an effort to build the identity of the Dayaks in Sarawak and become a point of unification of all members of this community.

“The Dayak have huge assets in the form of land ownership, which should give them the ability to generate income by developing it (land) through agriculture, agro-forestry or other (forms of) entrepreneurship.

“In short, get involved in agriculture as a business so that it can provide profit,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government, after being given a huge mandate by the people in the last state election, now bears a heavy responsibility of ensuring that Sarawak would always be at the forefront in the era of development driven by digital and green technology, as well as improving the road infrastructure and Internet facilities throughout the state.

He also underlined GPS-led government’s commitment to adapting to and ensuring that Sarawak would always play a key role in the international community towards curbing global climate change in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The amendments to the Sarawak Land Code and the Forests Ordinance at the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting are a step forward towards the reduction of greenhouse gases, which also gives the state the possibility to increase its revenue.

“The amendment to the Ordinance seeks to provide a legal framework for managing the carbon stocks stored in the state’s forest inventory.

“I am confident that this move will pave the way for our state to engage in carbon business or carbon trading that has the potential to provide revenue returns to Sarawak,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the amendment to the Land Code signified a step forward for Sarawak in preparing to engage in activities meant to curb global warming – caused by excessive release of carbon dioxide in the air – through the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology.

“The need to provide a place beneath the Earth for the purpose of storing the gas produced by the industry before it is released into the air, will also provide an opportunity for Sarawak to gain a relatively lucrative return.

“I am confident that the measures introduced by the GPS government over the last five years to strengthen the state’s economy, including these latest measures, would further increase Sarawak’s revenues,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak currently has the largest financial reserves among all states in Malaysia and the increase in the state’s savings should be partially reinvested to generate returns, aimed at benefitting future generations through the sovereign wealth fund.

“An Ordinance to enable the establishment of the fund, which is modelled after the Norwegian Global Government Pension Fund, will be tabled at the DUN sitting this November.

“I expect this fund to start operating in 2024.”

Looking ahead, Abang Johari projected the future of Sarawak as ‘very bright’, given its many resources that could be utilised to make it an economic power not only in the country, but also in the Southeast Asian region.

“Many investors want to come to invest in Sarawak because we have the advantage in terms of political stability and the unity of our people of various ethnicities and religions on the basis of the mutual respect for each other.

“Therefore, I sincerely hope that all Sarawakians would continue to be united towards placing Sarawak in the highest position as a progressive region with dynamic economic and social development,” he said.

For those celebrating Gawai Dayak, Abang Johari said the celebration was made possible this time thanks to the hard work carried out by all those under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), as well as to the solid cooperation of the people.

“The spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak has been curbed and the vaccination programme has been successfully implemented. Thanks to all who have always abided by the standard operating procedures (SOP) to combat Covid-19.

“The SOP for Gawai this time allows people to visit each other, or ‘ngabang’, but if they’re feeling unwell or are exhibiting symptoms, do avoid going out to other places – stay at home until conditions are better,” he advised.

Abang Johari also called upon everyone to practise caution when traveling back to their longhouses and villages.

“Always be careful when traveling from one place to another, either by land or by water.

“Make sure that the vehicle is safe and well-functioning, and drive carefully so that you would reach your destination safely,” he added.