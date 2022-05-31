Government committed to linking up all settlements in Sarawak, Uggah assures rural folks

KUCHING (May 31): The state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rule is committed to linking up all settlements, including longhouses and villages, across the state.

In highlighting this, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas assured all that the state government would ‘double and re-double the efforts towards empowering Sarawakians – in particular, the rural community’.

Specifically, he said this was an issue close to his heart, and upon being appointed to lead the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), he would facilitate the works to materialise it.

“I had announced some time ago that the government would strive to link up all the settlements across Sarawak, including the longhouses and villages.

“In pursuing this, I have directed all Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineers to identify and report to me all those settlements that are still without any road.

“This obviously means more new roads would need to be built.

“In addition, the government is looking at the logging and oil palm plantation roads to be repaired or upgraded,” he said in his Gawai 2022 message.

Uggah said the JKR, during a workshop on ‘Data-Sarawak Roads’ in March this year, had listed a total of 6,521 settlements in Sarawak.

From this figure, 3,819 settlements were connected with roads; 1,388 were connected with roads that were in need of upgrading; and 1,314 that did not have any road at all.

“For the record, Sarawak currently has a 30,650km stretch of state road network, and 1,591km of federal road network.

“From the total, roads covering 5,645km are in satisfactory condition, but the ones stretching 4,200km are in need of upgrading.

“This connectivity does not include roads at private oil palm plantations and timber camps,” said the Deputy Premier.

He also pointed out the proposal to construct about 6,000km of new roads to complete the statewide loop and in this regard, he said the government ahd targeted to achieve this by 2030.

“Without the roads, the (rural and remote) settlements, and vast and rich hinterlands would remain to be the last frontiers.”

However, Uggah said the road projects would not be the only development programmes to be undertaken by the government.

“We have many more.

“Nevertheless each of them, especially those under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCSD) 2030, would demand the people’s commitment and support to be materialised.

“Please give us your total support, participation and commitment so that our beloved Sarawak could become a high income region by 2030,” he added.