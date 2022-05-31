Hikers who lost their way in Permai Rainforest jungle found safe

KUCHING (May 31): The two 19-year-old hikers who lost their way in the jungle at Permai Rainforest in Santubong here yesterday evening have been found safe around noon today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the hikers, identified as Gibriel Brodie and Christian Xavier were found by the search and rescue (SAR) team when they were conducting their search within an estimated one kilometre radius from the first checkpoint.

“When the search was conducted in a radius of one kilometre from the first checkpoint, the SAR personnel heard voices of the victims and the team then went off-trail to locate the source of the voices until they found the victims at 11.25am,” said Bomba said in a press statement today.

Bomba said the the victims were then led out of the jungle and were brought to the hospital for health examinations.

The operation ended at about 12.58pm today.

The SAR operation to locate the victims started yesterday evening but the team had to postpone their operation at 1.22am this morning due to low visibility, steep jungle track and the hikers were said to have deviated from the original hiking track.

The second day of the SAR operation continued at around 10.30am today with the team being divided into three groups to conduct search around the Permai Camp to the waterfall area – which was the last place the victims were located.

Besides Bomba, the SAR team today was also participated by the police and its K9 unit, Civil Defence Force and Sarawak Forestry Corporation.