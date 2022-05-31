In Kelantan, footballer detained in probe into teenager rape case

KOTA BARU (May 31): Police arrested a local league footballer to assist in the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl here last Sunday (May 29).

Kelantan acting police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the arrest of the 28-year-old suspect was made at Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan (PCB) here on Sunday night, after the 18-year-old victim lodged a report.

“The victim, who is also selling cloth and tudung, claimed that on the said date at about 12.30pm when she was alone at home and taking the garbage out, the suspect whom she knows, shoved and dragged her into a room.

“The screaming victim tried to fight him off before she was raped,” he said after officiating at a “Love & Tears” programme, Kelantan-Terengganu 2022 Zone level, at PCB Resort here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the suspect was being remanded for four days from yesterday and the case would be investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. — Bernama