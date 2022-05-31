JKR: Single lane at Mile 7 flyover opens to road users

KUCHING (May 31): A section of the Mile 7 flyover at Kuching-Serian Road is now opened to road users.

The Pan Borneo Highway Unit of Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, in a Facebook post this morning, said only the overtaking lane from the direction of Kuching to Serian is currently opened.

It also said that the overtaking lane from Serian to Kuching will be opened by this afternoon.

Road users are advised to drive carefully when passing through the area as construction is still ongoing. They are urged to follow the traffic signs provided.