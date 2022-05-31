Kapit Resident advises Dayaks to look after safety, health during Gawai

KAPIT (May 31): Kapit Division Resident Nyurak Keti has advised Dayaks to look after their safety and health during the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Nyurak also advised those travelling back to their hometown either by road or river to ensure that all aspects of safety are taken care of throughout their journey.

“For those travelling by road, it is important to ensure that their vehicle is of tip-top condition. Also, don’t speed on the road and don’t drive and drive.

“LIkewise, for those travelling by boat, make sure all safety measures are observed, including wearing a life jacket and making sure that the boat is not overloaded with passengers,” he said.

Nyurak also urged everyone to remain vigilant even though the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been relaxed as the country is transitioning to enter the endemic phase.

“Observe hygiene practices such as wearing a face mask and wash your hands regularly and if you’re down with flu or fever, do isolate yourself and seek help at nearest clinic. If you’re not feeling well, don’t mingle with the crowd,” he said

As Kapit will be hosting the upcoming state-level celebration of Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday this year this June 5 and 6, Nyurak would like to the locals and visitors to continue wearing face masks and observe physical distancing when they’re in public places.

He said the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to perform prayers at Masjid Jabal An-Nur on the evening on June 5 and attend a high tea at the Town Square on June 6.

Meanwhile, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut advised Dayaks to celebrate the festival in moderation.

“I would like to advise my fellow Dayaks to celebrate Gawai in moderation. Spend quality time with your loved ones after two years break.”