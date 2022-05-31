Kuching folk encouraged to join Kuching Gastronomy TikTok Competition

KUCHING (May 31): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching team are calling on the city’s residents to send them a 30-second TikTok video recommending the best place to eat in Kuching in the Kuching Gastronomy TikTok Competition.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who is the head of UCCN Kuching team, explained that as a newly crowned Creative City of Gastronomy under Unesco, the TikTok campaign is launched to tell the world all about the city’s best places to eat and and why Kuching deserves the title of Creative City of Gastronomy.

In addition, he said, they are gearing up for the launch of the famous Kuching Festival, which is making a come back after two years.

“Planning the return of our longest running food festival and this new designation under Unesco, the team was thinking about tradition and innovation in Kuching’s food.

“We wanted to get the public involved and we decided that there was no better way than to combine the current trend in social media with personal recommendations of the best food Kuching has to offer. The best way to learn about Kuching’s food is from a local, so we have hit on this TikTok competition,” he said.

UCCN Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd said that the competition will not only showcase amazing Kuching food but also Kuching’s most creative people.

“Our team is so excited to see what the residents of Kuching city come up with. Our shortlisted favourites will be launched on our TikTok channel for the public to upvote their own pick for a prize.

“We are looking for the most interesting recommendations and the most innovative presenting style. With the chance to win and the opportunity to share your favourite eatery, this will be the easiest 30 seconds of your time!” she said.

Kuching’s budding TikTok stars just need to record themselves at their personal favourite place to eat in the city. The videos must be less than 30 seconds, and following TikTok’s format.

The video should describe why this is the best place to eat in the city and/or why Kuching is a great City of Gastronomy in any language spoken in Sarawak, but subtitles are recommended where necessary.

It should be a vertical video, 1080×1920, the size of a standard smartphone screen, usually 9:16, and no bigger than 287.6 MB.

TikTok accepts a range of video formats, including .mp4, .mov, .avi and .gif.

The first prize winner will get RM500, second prize is RM300 and third RM200. There are 20 consolation prizes of RM100 each. All winners will receive a certificate of participation.

All entries must include name, age, contact number and email address of the participant and must be sent to mbksgastronomytiktok@gmail.com by June 24.

For inquiries, contact 082-354200 or email to request@mbks.gov.my.