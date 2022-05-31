Mukhriz: Pejuang to focus on GE15, not involved in attempt to topple govt

KOTA BARU (May 31): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today said that the party will only focus on ensuring victory for its candidates in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) and will not get involved in any attempt to topple the ruling government.

He also stressed that the party had nothing to do with the latest allegation that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had already secured the support of 119 Members of Parliament (MPs) to be reappointed as Prime Minister.

Mukhriz said if the allegation were true, there should be solid evidence to it.

“We are not involved in this political move to topple the ruling government or change the prime minister. There are only four of us, so we will just focus on our preparation for GE15.

“I think the people too, are sick and tired with such an attempt,” he told a press conference after attending the Kelantan Pejuang Retreat Programme, which was also attended by the party’s deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya here today.

Mukhriz, who is also Jerlun MP said this in response to the allegation made by Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal that Muhyiddin had contacted him (Mohd Shafie) for support as he had already secured the support of 119 MPs to be reappointed as prime minister. ― Bernama