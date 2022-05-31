Newly-appointed Consul General of China in KK assumes office

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Huang Shifang, the new Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, has arrived in the state capital to take up her new post.

Huang, in a statement, said that Sabah is an important node of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, with an advantageous geographical location and plentiful resources.

“China-Sabah cooperation has broad prospects and great potential. As the new Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, I will take it as my duty to deepen exchanges and cooperation between China and the consular district in various fields, promote the friendly relations between the two places to a new level, and at the same time provide high-quality and convenient consular services for all circles in the consular district, enhancing the friendship between the two peoples,” she said.

Huang, who took over the post from Liang Caide, said she will also earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the consular area.