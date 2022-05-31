Over 1.17 mln children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): A total of 1,171,888 children or 33 per cent of those between five and 11 years in the country have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,720,411 of the children or 48.4 per cent of the group, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,913,596 individuals or 93.6 per cent of those in the age group in the country have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,010,184 individuals in the age group or 96.7 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On the adult population, a total of 16,096,363 individuals or 68.4 per cent, have received the booster dose, while 22,974,497 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the vaccine and 23,251,151 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 10,803 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 5,322 as first dose, 3,491 as second dose and 1,990 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,923,930.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, four deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the country yesterday, with two of the cases in Kedah, and one each in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama