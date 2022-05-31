PDP spoilt for choice when it comes to GE15 candidates for Mas Gading, says Veep

KUCHING (May 31): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is spoilt for choice when it comes to having aspiring candidates for Mas Gading.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who is PDP vice-president, said the party had identified a few individuals up for selection to be fielded in Mas Gading in the 15th general election (GE15).

Neither any figure nor name was disclosed by him, but he did say that the party would still have to assess these individuals and narrow the number down to at least three.

“We even allow them to move on the ground to see if the ‘rakyat’ (people) would accept them or not,” theTasik Biru assemblyman told The Borneo Post here.

Asked again about the names, Henry said he could not reveal any at this moment as it was still premature to do so.

Mas Gading is currently represented by Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP), who claimed the parliamentary seat by a 3,204 vote-majority over PDP’s Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, who was then contesting on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket.

Mas Gading constitutes the state constituencies of Tasik Biru and Opar.

Following the loss of Mas Gading and Saratok to the Opposition in GE14 in 2018, PDP currently holds the parliamentary seats of Bintulu and Baram, with party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Anyi Ngau as the respective MPs.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also chairman of the state’s ruling coalition GPS, had made a stand that the GPS would field its candidates in all 31 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) where Abang Johari is the president, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and PDP.