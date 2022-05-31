PM Ismail Sabri extends Gawai Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today extended his Gawai Day greetings to the members of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) of the Dayak community in Sarawak who will celebrate the festival tomorrow.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri believes that this year’s Gawai Day celebration is once again celebrated in a lively atmosphere, after two years of restrictions imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Take this opportunity to visit relatives and friends without neglecting your own safety and those around you.

“Hopefully, the spirit of brotherhood, friendship and unity that has been our culture and practice will further strengthen the spirit of the Keluarga Malaysia. Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” he said.

The Gawai Day celebration is a thanksgiving day to mark a bountiful rice harvest, celebrated by the Dayak community in Sarawak. – Bernama