Poll: Overall good vibes from those making Gawai homecoming this year

KUCHING (May 31): Many Sarawakians are happy and excited that finally they are able to return to their respective hometowns and districts for Gawai Dayak this year, as the state transitions into the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Sri Aman-based engineer Andrea Sow, whose home village is Kampung Mundai in Padawan near here, is just thrilled to celebrate the festival with her family and friends this year.

“It took about two hours (from Sri Aman) for me to reach Kampung Mundai and throughout the journey, there was no heavy traffic as I travelled long the Pan Borneo Highway,” she told The Borneo Post.

Expressing similar sentiments, substitute English teacher Gelson Peter Gillen said it had been more than five years since he and his family went back to Kampung Bakerkong in Daro to celebrate Gawai.

“We now work and live in Sarikei.

“So to go back to Kampung Bakerkong, it would take about two hours and along the way, you would need to board.

“Now with a high number of cars on the road, I expect that the journey would be longer.”

For environmental executive Natalie Peter, whose family has settled in Bintulu, it could take up to 12 hours of driving to reach her home village of Kampung Kerumboi in Siburan Sub-District.

“Generally, we’d have to endure 10 to 12 hours – lesser if we did not make any stop.

“Yes, it’s exhausting, but it’s worth every minute because we get to celebrate Gawai in our hometown.

“I’m so grateful that my annual leave was approved, even for a few days.

“I’m just excited because everyone will be around. It’s been a few years since we last saw them,” said Natalie.

For makeup artist Denise Alexie Raymond, she had prepared early for this year’s celebration, but she also viewed the price hike of many items at the market as ‘a worrying trend’.

“The increase in prices of high-demand items like flour, eggs and sugar is very noticeable.

“I hope that the government would continue to monitor the market prices,” she said.

Sharing similar views, lecturer Dr Yvonne Campbell noticed that the prices began to go up after the country declared the transition to the endemic phase.

“I find it as a huge burden, especially for single parents like me; the price hike is too much, while our pay stays the same. Even if there’s an increment, it’s not much.

“That’s why I need to plan carefully when it comes to things to buy.

“For Gawai this year, we’re celebrating it in a simple, moderate manner,” she said.