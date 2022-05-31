Potential for astro-tourism in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (May 31): Sandakan would be the perfect spot for an astro park to attract astronomy buffs to observe the night sky near the Earth’s equator, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“The Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) has identified the ideal location for stargazing where there is less light pollution,” he told reporters yesterday, while adding the plan could succeed with funding from the Malaysian Foundation for Innovation (YIM) and National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS).

He added at the launch of the ‘Jelajah Astronomi Pantai Timur Sabah’ that the astro park in Sandakan is therefore being planned and that a national science centre will be built in Kota Kinabalu through collaboration between KSTI and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia (Mosti).

Dr Adham yesterday also launched the Space Insight Planetarium Golden Heart programme to help make astronomy accessible to the vision impaired through Braille books.

Incorporating demonstrations and interactive activities, the three-day programme being held at Dewan Masyarakat Sandakan ends June 2. – Bernama