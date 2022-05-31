Premier: Education is key for Sarawak to achieve prosperous future

KUCHING (May 31): Education is the key to enable Sarawak to achieve a prosperous future as the state progresses into the new economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

With this in mind, Abang Johari said he plans to provide bursary for Bumiputera students to further their studies at the institutions of higher learning, as well as supporting students from poor background, regardless of their ethnicity, to attain higher level of education.

“I always advise the younger generation to study hard and learn new things, especially with the setting up of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Miri Campus, University of Technology Sarawak, i-CATS University College and the upgrading of Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) as a training centre,” he said.

He said this when officiating at a ‘SAMArindok Aidilfitri’ dinner hosted by Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS) at a local hotel here last night.

Noting that the success that the state enjoys today is a result of the determination of its forefathers, Abang Johari said the state government is already well ahead in its mission to look after the future generation with a list of far-sighted initiatives.

He said the state has recently passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill and Forests (Amendment) Bill in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to incorporate the latest developments at the global stage, particularly on environmental sustainability.

This is on top of implementing the alternative funding to carry out infrastructure projects in the state and the collaboration between Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to produce biofuel.

With various ingenuity initiatives to increase the state’s revenue, Abang Johari hoped the state could generate a surplus of income to be channelled to the state sovereign wealth fund once it is set up for the benefits of the future generation.

He said the state government is looking towards tabling the state sovereign wealth fund proposal in DUN in November this year.

Echoing Abang Johari’s sentiment on the importance of education was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who stressed the interest in learning new fields of study is critical to realise the goals that have been listed in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We have to strengthen our labour force by further improving on our people’s education, knowledge and skillsets to adapt to the latest technologies in order to get ourselves involved in the new and green economy.”

He also remarked Abang Johari is visionary in launching billions of ringgit worth of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages to assist the people in the state during the pandemic, irrespective of their political allegiance and racial background.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah, who is AKYBMS Board of Trustees chairman, said they are looking forward to the completion of Wisma Melayu Sarawak building project.

During the event, Abang Johari had also symbolically presented a mock cheque of RM15 million from the state government to AKYBMS.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and other state deputy ministers.