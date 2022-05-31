RM1 million contraband cigarettes seized in Tawau

TAWAU: The Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2) foiled a syndicate’s attempt to smuggle contraband into the country at Batu 3 Jalan Apas here on Monday.

The ATB 2 radar detected four speedboats moving from Sebatik Island about 3.05am.

Its commander, Brigadier General Abdul Karim Ahmad, said acting on a tip-off, a JTF-2 team spotted a suspicious lorry in the area and upon inspection found 8,650 cartons of cigarettes.

No arrest was made as the suspects fled the scene upon seeing JTF-2 team, said Abdul Karim.

“These items were believed to have been smuggled in from Indonesia and meant for sales in Tawau district,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The cigarettes were worth RM1,038,000 and the lorry was handed over to the Tawau District Police Headquarters for further action, he said.

“The total seizure is worth about RM1,078,000,” Abdul Karim added.