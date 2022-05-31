Sabah’s Covid-19 cases decline to 36

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to 36 on Tuesday, which was a decrease of five cases compared to the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said five districts recorded a drop in infections and four districts saw an increase.

“Eighteen districts did not report any new infections in the last 24 hours.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu recorded double-digit infections while eight districts only single digit.

“Aside from Penampang with six new cases, seven districts only reported one to two new infections.”

He added that 35 out of the 36 cases fell under Category 1 and 2, and the remaining one case in Category 3.