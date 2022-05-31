Sandakan’s Frenerietta Sobitun 2022 Sabah Unduk Ngadau

PENAMPANG (May 31): Twenty-five-year-old Sandakan lass, Frenerietta Sobitun, beat 43 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the 2022 Sabah level Unduk Ngadau contest on Tuesday.

She brings home a total of RM122,529 worth of prizes including RM12,000 cash, and scholarships from Asian Tourism Institute (ATI) and North Borneo University College (NBUC), a crown, sash, airline tickets to Bangkok, cosmetics and others.

Frenerietta said that it was the first time she came to the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hongkod Koisaan and expressed her happiness to becoming the 2022 Sabah Unduk Ngadau.

The second place was won by Papar’s Esther Marius who received prizes amounting to RM75,319, including RM10,000 cash, a trophy, sash and scholarships from ATI and NBUC, while the third place went to Deedee Cassendra Dallius from Ranau.

Deedee brings home RM62,779 worth of prizes, including RM8,000 cash, scholarship from ATI and NBUC and others.