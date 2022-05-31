Sarawak enters Malaysia Book of Records for longest non-stop ‘bermukun’ performance

KUCHING (May 31): The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has placed the state into Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for the longest non-stop live broadcasting ‘bermukun’ performance through the ‘Juh Bermukun 76 Jam Tanpa Henti’ 2022 programme.

The certificates were signed by Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who represented Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and witnessed by MBOR senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh during the closing ceremony held at RTM Kuching Auditorium P Ramlee here last night.

Yeoh then presented the certificates to a representative of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Nasir Lariwoo.

The event was a joint initiative of the ministry and RTM, held in conjunction with RTM’s 76th anniversary celebration this year.

The event, which featured 76 performers from Kuching, Samarahan, Mukah, Miri and Bintulu, Sabah and Labuan, began from 5.07pm on May 27 until 9.07pm last night (May 30).

Speaking at the event, Dr Hazland said bermukun activities are well-established and are part of the community in the region, adding that it is a long-awaited event especially during weddings held in villages since it is the only form of entertainment at the time.

“Even to this day, the young people are still interested in the bermukun event. Therefore, I strongly support if this is held.

“In this regard, I call on all relevant agencies such as the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), public and private institutions of higher learning and even the entire community to support such healthy activities, besides supporting the government’s aspirations so that the arts, culture and the heritage continues to be preserved, ” he added

Meanwhile, Dr Hazland praised the government’s efforts to remain consistent and strive to strengthen the arts and culture through various organisations.

“MSS, for example, is proof that the Sarawak government is very serious in upholding and dignifying our cultural arts and heritage.

“In fact, the government through the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts under the leadership of Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will continue to diversify efforts to increase competitiveness, visibility and image of arts, culture and national heritage as the core to a balanced development,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Broadcasting director Nasrul Hakim Md Noh, and Federal Territory of Labuan RTM Broadcasting director Aminah Samsudin Mohd.