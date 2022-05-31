Sarawakians have many reasons to celebrate Gawai this time, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 31): Sarawakians, especially the Dayak community, have many reasons to celebrate Gawai this year, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said apart from symbolising a successful harvest season, the celebration could also be for the successful Covid-19 vaccination programme, where 91 per cent of the people in Sarawak had been vaccinated, and 89.51 per cent had received their booster shots.

Moreover, he said the state was set to celebrate ‘the dawn of a new era’, ushered in by the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCSD) 2030.

“This data-innovation-and-technology-led PCDS 2030 is the brainchild of our Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are celebrating the tenacity, the ‘Agi Idup, Agi Ngelaban’ (We Fight as Long as We Live) spirit of our Premier in fighting to reclaim more of our rights under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) that have been eroded over the years.

“It would give him extra motivation and extra strength if we could remain solidly behind him,” said Uggah in his Gawai 2022 message.

The Second Minister of Finance also said politically, Sarawak would be celebrating the people’s strong continuing faith and confidence in the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rule.

He said this was manifested during the state election last December, when GPS won 76 of the 82 seats contested.

“Without any doubt, this year’s Gawai would be highly anticipated, awaited and celebrated.

“I remember that in the past two years during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, all celebrations had been impacted by many tough restrictions.

“This year, thanks to our top-notch mass vaccination programme, the restrictions have been relaxed.

“Still, I must remind everyone that we are not out of the woods yet, as the Covid-19 is still haunting us.

“We must remain vigilant and be on our best guard so that we can celebrate next year’s Gawai and all other festivities with even greater freedom and joy.

“So let us all continue to strictly uphold the existing SOP (standard operating procedures.”

Uggah ended his message with his well-wishing words: “My family and I would like to wish all a very happy Gawai celebration.

“Bulih limpah, bulih tuah, bulih pengerai nguan menoa (May prosperity, good luck, good health and good blessings be upon you).”