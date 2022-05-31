Search ongoing to locate two missing hikers at Permai Rainforest

KUCHING (May 31): A search and rescue operation is ongoing to locate two 19-year-old hikers who went missing at Permai Rainforest in Santubong since yesterday evening.

State Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call on the two missing victims, identified as Gibriel Brodie and Christian Xavier at 6.42pm.

A team from Bomba Petra Jaya station was immediately despatched to the scene.

The hikers reportedly went missing after hiking via the ‘red-marked’ hiking track and they were believed to be near a waterfall.

The department said the victims were only able to be contacted through WhatsApp at 7.15pm.

It was believed the victims had deviated from the hiking track after deciding to turn back while making their way to the famous Blue Pool.

At 9.10pm, Bomba said the victims had attempted to start a camp fire to signal their location, as well as trying to send their Google location through WhatsApp.

The search and rescue operation had to be called off at 1.22am due to low visibility, steep jungle track and the hikers were said to have deviated from the original hiking track.