Sombre Gawai for PBK man after losing wife to cancer

BINTULU (May 31): The Gawai Dayak festival will never be the same for Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 41, and his three young children.

The Parti Bumi Kenyalang political greenhorn lost his beloved wife Pauline Bu, 41, whom he was married to for over 10 years on May 21 at around 7.07am due to a battle with cancer. She passed away in Bintulu Hospital.

“This Gawai will surely be a lonely occasion for me and my three young children, as we are still grieving the loss of our beloved one,” he said.

Stevenson said he would miss his wife’s delicious cooking this Gawai, as the late Pauline was very good at making cakes, curry, rendang and pulut.

He also said he could not imagine how his young children would react during the festival, as their mother was usually the one preparing everything for them./

“It will be a sad moment for my children, as their mother used to prepare their clothing for the celebration.

“It is also going to be a lonely year for me and the children — she was friendly, easy to get along with, a good wife and mother and the catalyst of my passion for my future success,” he lamented.

One of his children is in pre-school, while two others are in Primary 2 and Primary 4.

Stevenson added that personally, this Gawai was the most awaited occasion as they had planned to return to his longhouse in his hometown of Sibu this year; something they were eager to after being unable to do so in past Gawai festivals due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the most recent state election, Stevenson contested under the Parti Bumi Kenyalang ticket for the Jepak constituency.