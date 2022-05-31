Time for Syariah Courts to make full use of innovation, says Awang Tengah

SIBU (May 31): It is time for Syariah Courts to incorporate innovation in conducting the proceedings, such as video-conferencing and holding virtual hearings.

In pointing this out, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan highlights Islamic law as ‘always dynamic and progressive; it is meant for the good of all human beings’.

He acknowledges the requirement in syariah for all parties to be at the same place during a court proceeding, but citing the words of scholar Ibn al-Qayyim in the book ‘Ilam al-Muwaqqin An Rabb al-Aalamin’, he says the ‘fatwa’ (judgement or ruling) changes with the change of time, places, circumstances, intentions and customs.

“Thus, this refutes the perception of some quarters about the syariah in Islam being rigid and stagnant,” he spoke at closing of ‘Sarawak Islamic Family Law Seminar 2022 at Sibu Islamic Complex Hall yesterday.

The event, which hosted over 500 participants, also held the launch of the ‘Syariah Court Journal Special Edition 2022’.

Adding on, Awang Tengah highlighted the importance of effective governance in the delivery of judicial services towards elevating the status of Syariah Courts further.

“The Syariah Courts must be seen as an institution that upholds all principles of justice with full authority.

“In this regard, I know that Sarawak Syariah Judiciary Department is always doing its best to spread awareness and understanding of Islamic law among Muslim community.

“I also hope that by organising activities like this seminar, our society would be more aware of the law,” he said.

Sarawak Syariah Court Chief Judge Datu Awang Suhaili Ledi and local Malay community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce Tuanku Mohamad also attended the event.