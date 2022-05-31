Two motorcyclist killed in collision at KM55 Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (May 31): Two motorcyclists were killed when their machines collided with each other along KM55 Jalan Kuching-Serian early today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Bingkok John said the incident happened around 12.25am, with initial investigation pointing to one motorcyclist going against the flow of traffic.

“Based on a witness’ account, one of the motorcyclists was riding his machine against traffic before colliding head-on with the other who was travelling from Kuching,” he said in a statement.

The two deceased were identified as Anthoneo Daxster Adlani, 19, and Isamuddine Suri, 33.

Both victims suffered multiple injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police are investigating the crash under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.