Uggah: Mile 7 flyover will ease traffic congestion once fully open in July

KUCHING (May 31): The Mile 7 flyover at Kuching-Serian Road here is set to ease traffic congestion in the area when it fully opens by the end of July, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said at present, a section of the flyover, which is part of the Pan Borneo Highway project, is now open to road users as promised by the Sarawak government.

“In my winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting last week, I’ve made a statement that a section of the flyover will be opened before Gawai.

“This means that we are not fooling the people,” he told reporters when met after visiting the flyover while accompanied by the Public Works Department (JKR) today.

He stressed that the government is fully committed to ensure that all its infrastructure projects are completed on schedule.

“We understand the problems and predicament faced by the people especially in regards to traffic jams.

“We would also like to extend our appreciation to the people in Kuching who have been very patient (with the ongoing construction),” he said.

Uggah hoped that with the opening of a section of the two-lane flyover, this would provide road users with an alternative route and thus take the pressure off on the Samarahan route.

“Now they can choose to head to their destination, be it from Serian to Kuching or to Serian using this route rather than through Samarahan,” said the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister.

He also said he is very happy with the flow of the traffic in the area thus far.

“They (JKR) showed me the video of the traffic flow just now and how it eased the traffic congestion in this area.

“It seems that we have achieved our objective in reducing the traffic jam,” he said.

With the ongoing Gawai celebration this week, he advised road users to drive carefully during this holiday period.

“Though the route may be very smooth, please drive carefully so that you will reach your destination safely,” said Uggah.