Chong hands over aid from his MP allocation for church renovation

KUCHING (June 1): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen gave a grant of RM150,000 to the Seventh Mile Bazaar Sacred Heart Kota Sentosa parish for the renovation its church building yesterday morning.

He was accompanied by his special assistant Michael Kong Feng Nian during the presentation.

Chong, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said the funds were from the his MP’s allocation which were made available to him through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the federal government in September 2021.

Chong said the MoU can propel Malaysia towards adopting a truly democratic system like those in Australia and the United Kingdom.

“A truly democratic system is where there are regular changes of power to ensure that one party will not stay in power for too long and where there are proper check and balance in the parliamentary democracy process.”

He stressed that the MoU was not a support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob or his party Umno, as PH signed the MoU to ensure political stability for the period of at least one year so that the government could focus on addressing the then Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery of the country.

“According to the MoU, the PH will not engage or participate in any political maneuvers of Barisan Nasional or Perikatan Nasional, or stage any coup against the Prime Minister until July 31, 2022.

“In return, the federal government shall impose a moratorium on repayment of housing loans of banks for a period of three months from October to December 2021, and that the banks shall not charge interest on the loans during such moratorium period.”

Chong also said the MoU stipulated that the government has to inject an additional RM45 billion to stimulate the economy of the country.

Under the MoU, the federal government would allocate equal funds for the Opposition with that of government MPs, implement Undi18, and introduce the anti-hopping law in Parliament.

“Even with the signing of the MoU, the Opposition MPs are free to oppose any draconian laws in Parliament, an example of which was the Opposition’s successful rejection of the extension of Security Offences (Special Measure) Act (Sosma) 2012 in Parliament on March 26 this year,” said Chong, adding most the conditions were fulfilled.

“We are now left with the anti-hopping law which is still yet to be introduced by the government.”

Chong said the MoU led to a form of more ‘reconciliatory political matured development’ in the country’s democracy.

In his opinion, this change in the political culture is only possible when the strength between the ruling parties and the Opposition parties in Parliament are balanced and not lopsided.