CM to launch Sabah State Education Fund tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): The Sabah State Education Fund (TPNS) will be officiated by the Chief Minister of Sabah cum Chairman of Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday (June 2).

According to the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, the establishment of TPNS is one of the significant initiatives laid out in the Yayasan Sabah Group Strategic Transformation Plan 2015 – 2023.

The initiative themed “Sponsorship Opportunities For All” will be the foundation for more Sabahan children to attend higher learning institutions.

He added that the effort is also in line with one of the three main thrusts of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan in surging human capital development and the people’s well-being.

“If we can assist more Sabahans in advancing their education to a higher level, we will further strengthen the quality of education in the state, which is a critical component of human capital development. As a result, these young people will help invigorate the economic sector as envisaged in the SMJ plan,” said Gulamhaidar.

On 9 December 2021, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Government Trust Fund (Amendment) Enactment 2021, which allocates funds for education in Sabah. The enactment came into effect on 1 January 2022.

Fund donors will receive tax relief in accordance with subsection 44 (6) of the Income Tax Act (ITA) 1967.

“All fund contributions will be channelled to the Sabah State Ministry of Finance through the State Treasury to obtain 100 per cent tax relief. The funds will then be channelled to the Yayasan Sabah Group for eligible student’s sponsorship process,” said Gulamhaidar.

On behalf of the Yayasan Sabah Group, he expressed his gratitude to Hajiji for his leadership in making TPNS a reality. Appreciation is also recorded to the Special Tasks Minister Datuk Dr Haji Mohd Arifin bin Haji Mohd Arif, as the chairman of the TPNS Implementation Committee.

The Implementation Committee is critical in ensuring that the policies and guidelines funded by TPNS are implemented in line with the fund establishment objectives.

Gulamhaidar also reiterated that TPNS requires contributions from corporate bodies, government-linked companies (GLCs), international companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), individuals, and the proceeds of charitable activities to assure the revolving fund’s sustainability.

“Yayasan Sabah Group will continue to strive to raise the stake of the revolving funds consistently so that every qualified applicant obtains sponsorship in developing the Sabah State Government’s education agenda for the people of this state,” he added.