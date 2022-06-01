Cops seeking information on teen missing since leaving home in April

KUCHING (June 1): Police here are seeking information on the whereabouts of a teenager who was reported missing after leaving his house in April.

Mohd Alif Aliyan, 18, from No. 381-A Kampung Tabuan Foochow has not been heard from since he last contacted his mother on April 15, during which he informed her that he was in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur seeking employment at a supermarket there.

After failing to get in touch with him since then, his mother filed a missing person report, stating that her son could no longer be communicated via his mobile phone number.

A statement issued by the Tabuan Jaya police station yesterday said Mohd Alif is 5-ft 2-inches tall, medium built and with long hair and fair skin.

It said according to the report filed by his mother, Mohd Alif is known to his friends as ‘Khaty’ or ‘Zira’.

Those with information on his whereabouts can contact Tabuan Jaya police station deputy head Sergeant Ismawi Akim (016-8580422) or Mohd Alif’s mother Rasidah Busrah (016-8902634).