Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continued to decline to 28 infections on Wednesday, which were eight cases less than the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the overall situation had not changed much since Tuesday, whereby five districts recorded a decrease in cases, while four districts saw a higher number of infections.

“The fluctuations in the districts are marginal, expect for Kota Kinabalu which registers a drop of eight cases to 13 infections.”

Meanwhile, he said 18 districts recorded zero new infection in the last 24 hours.

“Eight districts reported single-digit cases between one and three infections.

“Kota Kinabalu is the only district with double-digit infections at 13 cases,” the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said.

All 28 cases were in Category 1 and 2, he added.