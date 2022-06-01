CovidNow: Over 33 pct of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): A total of 1,176,530 or 33.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, 1,727,791 children or 48.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,914,167 individuals or 93.7 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,010,754 or 96.8 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, a total of 16,098,582 individuals or 68.4 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose, while 22,974,695 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,251,418 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for daily doses, a total of 13,302 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 7,404 of them as the first dose, 3,810 as second dose and 2,088 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,939,755.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with two cases each in Kedah and Selangor while one each in Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Terengganu. – Bernama