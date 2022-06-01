Ismail Sabri thanks Umno, BN leaders for supporting him as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed his appreciation to the leaders of Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties for supporting him as the prime minister since August 21 last year.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said the trust given was not an easy one, and he will shoulder the responsibility together with the BN leadership.

“Our party’s ups and downs and victories depend on our togetherness, as the Malay saying goes; “Terapung sama hanyut, terendam sama basah,” he said in a speech at the BN Convention, held in conjunction with the BN’s 48th anniversary celebration, here today.

Also present were BN chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; three vice-chairmen, Tan Sri S Vigneswaran, who is also MIC president, MCA president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

BN, according to the prime minister, is a coalition which has gone through a long history since its establishment, and is loaded with experience in the country’s political struggle.

Ismail Sabri said since then, BN had won every general election (GE) with flying colours, except GE14, which saw the coalition lose for the first time.

“Therefore, we need to re-elevate the status of Barisan Nasional as a political platform capable of restoring the glory of the country and the nation,” he said.

Touching on the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) agenda mooted by him, the Bera Member of Parliament stressed that it was in line with the concept of consensus and sharing of power by BN, which contains religious, racial and cultural diversity.

“The Barisan Nasional alliance is in line with the ‘DNA’ of Keluarga Malaysia. It is this concept that guarantees the stability of our coalition. Let us continue together to empower the Barisan Nasional family to face GE15.

“Based on the results of several by-elections and state elections, it is clear that the people have returned to trust Barisan Nasional. This proves that we are able to offer political stability, economic prosperity and country’s wellbeing,” he said.

However, the prime minister said although the party’s assessment is that people had returned to BN, party members should not be complacent because there was still much to be done to win the hearts of the people and ensure success in GE15.

He said the defeat in GE14 was a black moment that gave the most valuable lesson to BN.

“To ensure that the nightmare of 22 months does not recur, we must work hard, be prepared and united, in facing GE15 which will arrive any time from now, to maintain the winning rhythm that we have achieved so far,” he said.

In the meantime, he also wished BN a happy 48th anniversary.

“We should thank the previous Barisan Nasional leaders, who have done a lot for the coalition and the country,” he said. – Bernama