King, Queen convey Gawai Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Gawai Day greetings to all who celebrate it in Sarawak.

Their Majesties, in a post on the Istana Negara official Facebook account, expressed hope that the Gawai Day celebration will continue to foster inter-racial harmony and strengthen unity in Malaysia.

The King and Queen also hoped that the festival will bring prosperity, well-being and peace and happiness to all who celebrate it.

“Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” they said.

The Gawai Day celebration marks the beginning of a new paddy planting season. – Bernama