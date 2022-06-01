Lorry-4WD collision leaves one badly hurt, three others slightly injured

MIRI (June 1): A collision involving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle and a lorry transporting oil palm fruit bunches left one person seriously hurt and three others with minor injuries.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the incident happened Monday along KM20 Miri-Marudi road.

It said following a distress call received at 1.59pm, personnel from the Marudi fire station was dispatched to the scene to assist the victims.

“Upon arrival, it was found that one of the passengers in the 4WD, a man aged 58, sustained serious injury and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

“Three others in the 4WD, including the driver, suffered minor injuries,” it said.

The lorry driver was not injured in the collision.

Medical personnel were on hand to transport the injured to the hospital for treatment, the statement added.