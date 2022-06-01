MRC Stampin branch to hold blood donation campaign this Saturday

KUCHING (June 1): In conjunction with World Blood Donor Day 2022, Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Stampin branch will be organising a blood donation campaign this Saturday.

Co-organised with Rotary Club of Sri Kenyalang and Shine Pharmacy, the campaign will be held at Summer Mall in Kota Samarahan from 10am to 3pm.

The objective of this campaign is to help prevent a blood shortage at the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital.

Besides that, Shine Pharmacy will be giving free health screenings on blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body analysis and free consultation to the public.

For more information, contact Wendy at 019-8182244.