PETRONAS rings in Gawai Dayak with release of “366: Hari Ke-152”

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): PETRONAS is ringing in the Gawai celebrations this year with the release of the fourth episode in its 366 drama series, “Hari ke-152” (Day 152).

In this episode, the narrative focuses on Zhi Yi’s mother Margaret, who has found refuge in kindhearted Marilyn, the ambulance driver who brought Zhi Yi to the hospital following the crash in an earlier episode.

The story explores why Margaret stayed away from her daughter, and highlights Marilyn’s generosity and compassion towards Margaret that eventually led to why Zhi Yi ended up travelling to Sarawak.

PETRONAS Head of Group Strategic Communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said, “The hospitality and warmth of the Sarawak community is the unifying factor for the various races in the state – our underlying inspiration for this episode.

“We hope that this episode will be able to inspire all of us to be more generous and compassionate because this is what Malaysia needs today. Thank you for being on this journey with us so far, and we hope you will continue watching the upcoming episodes later this year.”

The 366 series is directed by award-winning film director Kabir Bhatia. A tale filled with love, friendship and acceptance, it embodies PETRONAS’ central festive theme ‘Live Again’ for 2022.

Throughout the seven-episode drama series, its characters continue to navigate through adversities and life experiences and grow from these challenges.

“366: Hari Ke-152” can be viewed on PETRONAS’ official social media channels.