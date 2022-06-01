PETRONAS unveils third episode of 366 drama series

PENAMPANG (June 1): PETRONAS has debuted the third episode of its 366 drama series “Hari ke-151” (Day 151) in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival.

The episode was unveiled during the Sodop Unduk Ngadau held at the KadazanDusun Cultural Association (KDCA) in front of 1,000 guests who attended the event on May 29.

The patrons were among the first to enjoy the third episode which tells the story of Adam, a Sabahan computer programmer who has to muster up the courage to tell the truth that may ruin his friendship with Zhi Yi and Poji.

Through Adam’s work to preserve the memories of his father, the audience learns the reason that drives his work, while exploring the wonders of computer engineering and data science.

The story also features the Imbak Canyon Conservation Area, a 27,599-hectare home to Sabah’s precious flora and fauna.

PETRONAS has committed a total of RM83 million towards conserving the area, including setting up the Imbak Canyon Studies Centre.

PETRONAS Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said: “We hope that the audience will enjoy watching how the latest part of this seven-episode drama series unfolds as its characters continue to navigate through adversities and life experiences and grow from these challenges.

“’Hari ke-151’ pays homage to the mesmerizing beauty of Sabah, its cultural diversity, and harmonious people – the magic we want to capture.

“The core message in this episode is how the courage to be truthful can become the foundation to a sincere and strong relationship. I hope that this year’s Kaamatan festival can be celebrated meaningfully, together with family and friends.

The 366 series is directed by award-winning film director Kabir Bhatia. Showcasing a tale filled with love, friendship and acceptance, the drama series embodies PETRONAS’ central festive theme ‘Live Again’ for 2022.

“’366: Hari ke-151’ can be viewed on PETRONAS official social media channels.

The first and second episodes of the 366 drama series are also available for viewing on the PETRONAS official social media channels.

Also attending the Sodop Unduk Ngadau were the wife of the Chief Minister, Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim.