Polytechnic student drowns at Tuaran beach

TUARAN (June 1): A 21-year-old polytechnic student drowned while swimming at Sabandar beach at Kampung Shahbandar here on Tuesday.

Tuaran fire and rescue station chief Mohd Qawie Abdul Gapar said the body of Md Hasibillah Jihadi Maksum was discovered at midnight on Wednesday, about six hours after he was reported missing.

Mohd Qawie said investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the beach with friends when he faced difficulties in the water around 6.30pm.

A distress call was made to the Tuaran fire and rescue station at 6.54pm and a team was dispatched to the location.

Search and rescue team found the victim’s body some 700 meters from where he was first reported missing.

Mohd Qawie said a medical officer pronounced the death of the victim.

Family members were present at the scene to identify the victim’s body which was handed to the police for further action, said Mohd Qawie.