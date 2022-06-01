Premier: PM’s prerogative to decide when to call for next general election

KUCHING (June 1): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister of Malaysia as to when to call for the next general election.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said Sarawak has no issue with whether the next general election is called this year or next year.

“This election (the next election) is parliamentary election, we leave it to the prime minister. Sarawak has no problem, because (the) dissolution of Parliament (is) decided by the prime minister,” he said when met by reporters at the Gawai Dayak 2022 open house held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The festive open house was jointly hosted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Dayak leaders headed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob indicated that he was in no rush to call for the next general elections any time soon.

He said it was not the right time to call the general elections in light of the rising costs in food and other living expenses.

The current parliamentary term is set to expire only next year. The last general elections were held on May 9, 2018.

When prompted for measures of GPS to help the people face inflations, Abang Johari said he had already made his comments in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

He added that there was no need for him to repeat his remarks delivered in the august House.

On May 26, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would intervene within its power and means to cushion the impact of rising cost of living especially on food prices.

He added that the GPS government would introduce discount on electricity tariff to food producers and retailers in the state to help them address the rising cost of business operations.

“The discount will be offered to coffee shops, restaurants and other food and beverages industry. This is in order to reduce their cost of doing business. Therefore, I expect it will mitigate market price of food,” he said in his winding up speech.

Abang Johari also said the Sarawak government was committed to transforming the state’s agriculture sector to become net food exporter under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He added that such efforts would eventually provide ‘farm-to-table’ food security and self-sufficiency level for Sarawak.

It has been reported that the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) expected headline inflation to average between 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent this year, with food costs up 4.1 per cent in April.

Early last month, BNM raised its key interest rate to cool inflationary pressures.