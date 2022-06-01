Premier: S’wak govt agrees to allocate more funds for PASBK community hall

KUCHING (June 1): The Sarawak government has agreed to allocate additional funds to complete the construction of the Pertubuhan Anak Seni Bandarsah Kuching (PASBK) community hall, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The construction of the building is near completion but not everything is completed, with some things are still lacking.

“So, we have discussed with PASBK to increase the funds to complete the building,” he said at an Hari Raya even organised by PASBK at a hotel here last night.

According to PASBK chairman Abdul Rahman Zainudin, the community hall, which is being actively developed at Lot 295 Kampung Bandarsah, is expected to be completed by August, this year.

“Currently the building has reached around 90 per cent completion and is expected to be able to accommodate more than 500 guests at a time, once it is completed,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said besides enabling the organisation to organise all the activities that it has planned, the community hall is also expected to benefit neighbouring villages in organising activities, arts events and scientific activities.

“In addition, the hall will be to cater music classes, and the involvement of locals regardless of age and rank is very much welcomed,” he added.

During the event, Abang Johari also advised the public to be patient and bear with the inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction of the Sungai Bintangor Bridge.

“When this bridge is completed, it will be one of Sarawak’s iconic bridges, with the design of the bridge bearing similarities to the ones in Rotterdam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state will continue with its plan to expand the stretch from Kuching Waterfront to Satok Suspension Bridge within the next one to three years.

He added that over RM60 million has been allocation for the expansion, which is part of the government plan to boost the state’s tourism economy.

“Meaning to say, we will have waterfronts stretching from our villages all connected to Satok,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, PASBK advisors Datuk Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg and Tan Sri Datuk Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Hakim Abang Mohideen and former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Naroden Majais.